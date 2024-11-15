Community cleanup planned Saturday morning, using goats to beautify Fernandina Beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Goats will eat just about anything, and they can also get in those tight, heavily wooded spots most humans can’t.

That’s why “Goats on the Go” is putting them to work for a good cause, clearing out overgrown vegetation to make trash cleanup easier in densely wooded areas in communities across the country and in Northeast Florida.

“We’re getting rid of these invasive species and again, cleaning up the city with a sustainable approach,” Nikki Gunter with Goats on the Go said.

On Saturday morning, that mission is coming right to Fernandina Beach, with the goats at the ready to clear out those invasive, overgrown species and volunteers ready to pick up the trash left behind. The initiative also aims to save the city time and money on their needed cleanup efforts in the meantime.

“What a goat would potentially an acre to clear, with man hours and labor [that would be] about $10,000, you’re taking a herd of goats and clearing it in two days and costing the city anywhere from $900-$1,000,” Gunter said.

Anybody interested in coming out to help with that cleanup in Fernandina Beach on Saturday is asked to meet at 9 a.m. and park along the dirt road behind the Nassau County School Board building along Atlantic Avenue. Be sure to bring gloves and full shoes.

