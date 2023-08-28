Impact of racially motivated Jacksonville mass shooting: How to get grief support for children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In response to Saturday’s racially motivated mass shooting, Duval County Public Schools wants the community to know that there is support for children struggling to cope.

Schools throughout the county will be providing help and support for those in need.

DCPS said in a statement that students in many schools will be directly impacted due to friends and relatives who may be among the victims.

Social workers and mental health therapists will be made available. In addition, DCPS is partnered with several community organizations that will provide grief and mental health counseling for children at all schools.

DCPS partners available for grief support include Daniel Children’s Home Society and the Family Foundation. DCPS asks that you just ask the principal or school counselor about how to access these services.

Counseling and grief support from home

While students may not be directly impacted, hearing of a tragedy of this nature so close to home may also have an emotional impact.

In a statement issued by DCPS concerning at-home support:

“In addition to the in-school services listed above, you can access mental health support directly from home using our Hazel Health service. Hazel Health services are also available at school with parent consent. However, many students like the remote service because they can get the help they need from the comfort and privacy of their home. Hazel Health’s licensed mental health professionals specialize in helping children and teens understand and cope with grief and loss, anxiety, anger, stress, depression, sleep problems, and many other emotional issues.” — DCPS on grief support from home

To learn more and to access these services, visit the Hazel Health webpage by clicking here.

DCPS wants parents and guardians to know that the district is grieving with the entire community.

“Our teachers and school leaders almost all have child mental health first aid training, and we will be vigilant to work with you to help students get any support they may need,” DCPS said. “We want to do everything we can to help you support your child’s wellness as our community walks together through the impact of Saturday’s senseless violence.”

