Connecticut sex offender indicted in Jacksonville faces up to 170 years in prison if convicted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Department of Justice announced on Wed., Jul. 12, that Andrew Thomas Bull, 35, Tolland, Connecticut, was indicted for the attempted production and distribution of child sex abuse material.

Bull now faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years and a maximum of up to 170 years in federal prison if convicted. On Fri., Jul. 7, Bull faced the court for formal charges and was ordered detained pending his trial. Those charges included committing multiple child sexual exploitation offenses.

The Department of Justice said that Bull is a registered sex offender. He was convicted in Connecticut in 2013 for the importation and illegal possession of child pornography.

FBI agents executed a search warrant at Bull’s home in Connecticut before making an arrest and transporting him to Jacksonville for prosecution.

An indictment is only an allegation and Bull is presumed innocent until proven guilty.