Construction to widen a busy stretch of I-95 is taking place just feet away from homes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A project to widen I-95 from Atlantic Boulevard to south of Emerson Street is underway, and some neighbors say the construction has caused quite the inconvenience.

The construction zone is just down the street from Dana Reynolds’ home. And ever since they temporarily took down the sound walls, she said it’s been very noisy.

“It was very loud,” said Reynolds. “I’ve heard accidents.”

And she said all the machinery now in use has just added to that noise.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Florida Department of Transportation said there are several different elements to the project.

It will add more travel lanes in each direction of the roadway, going from 3 to 5 lanes.

“It’s a way that we are trying to make traffic around the region flow better,” said Sara Pleasants, with FDOT.

The project will also raise the profile of I-95 to improve sight distance.

“That will help make it safer, make it easier for drivers to see where they are going, and then ideally that cuts down on some of the crashes that can lead to traffic congestion,” said Pleasants.

While it’s caused some headaches for those living in the area, Reynolds said once it’s done, it will be a tremendous help for drivers’ daily commute.

“We do need the extra lanes on I-95 because it is a very busy street,” said Reynolds.

And FDOT said, throughout the entire process, they’ve worked closely with those folks impacted most.

“In some cases, they had fences or things that were in the state’s right of way so we kind of worked with them on relocating them,” said Pleasants.

The project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2028.I-95

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.