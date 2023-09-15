Contractor finds human skeletal remains inside vacant home, JSO says

JACKSONVIILE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about human remains found inside a vacant home in the Golden Glades neighborhood tonight around 5:30 p.m.

According to JSO, A contractor called police after he found after finding human skeletal remains inside the house he was working on. The owner of the home told Action News Jax that the home was supposed to be vacant for at leas a year.

The Homicide and Crime Scene Units are currently at the home conducting the investigation.

At this time there appears to be no foul play suspected and the cause of death will be determined through the Medical Examiner’s Office.

If anyone has any information, we ask you to come forward by contacting JSO’s non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you can go through CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS

