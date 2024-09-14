Convicted Jacksonville sex offender indicted for receiving child sexual abuse material

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Alexander Koby, of Jacksonville, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for knowingly receiving child sexual abuse material over the internet.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Koby is a convicted child sex offender.

He was convicted of knowingly possessing child sexual abuse material in 2015.

If convicted, Koby faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, up to 40 years, in federal prison, and a potential lifetime term of supervised release.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.