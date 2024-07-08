Correctional Officer arrested for attempted homicide after allegedly firing gun at kid and spouse

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake City Police Department has announced the arrest of Correctional Officer Rance Park for attempted homicide after he allegedly threatened and fired a firearm at his spouse and their child.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Lake City Police Department, on Sunday Officers responded to a residence after receiving a call from a neighbor who reported that the victim had been threatened by their spouse, identified as Rance Park. The neighbor stated that Park had a firearm and had made threats to shoot the victim.

Upon arrival, officers surrounded the home and commanded Park to exit and approach them. Park initially complied but then stopped and refused to come any closer. When he saw the officers pull out Tasers, Park attempted to flee the scene but was caught without further incident.

The subsequent investigation revealed that Park had physically assaulted the victim multiple times and fired a gun at them twice. He also threatened to shoot both the victim and their child.

Park was transported to the Columbia County Detention Facility, where he faces multiple charges, including Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Child Abuse, Firing a Weapon in Public/Residential Property, Battery, and Obstruction without Violence.

Action News Jax is working to obtain additional details of this arrest. This is an ongoing story and will be updated when details arrive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.