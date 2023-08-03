Couch caught on fire in Putnam

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — Last night just before midnight, units with the Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to a “Smoke in a Structure” call on Ashley Street in Hawthorne.

The responding units found a couch smoldering and the potential for a major fire was averted. Units removed smoldering items and confirmed that there was no other fire coming from the house.

Putnam County Fire Rescue recommends that all homeowners and renters have working smoke detectors in residential occupancies to have early warning of a fire.

These simple devices could prevent loss of life and major property damage.

