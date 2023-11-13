Council to take up waiver for San Marco liquor license near church

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville city ordinance is meant to keep liquor sales away from schools and churches. But council will consider waiving the ordinance for a San Marco business Tuesday.

It would allow a liquor license to be granted to a business on Hendricks Avenue even though it’s 320 feet from a church, instead of 500 which is what is required by city ordinance.

It’s similar to the rule that eventually led to the city purchasing a Brentwood liquor store that was granted across the street from a school.

Action News Jax dug through city council records and found at least four times since 2019 council waived the city ordinance. Two others were approved by Land Use & Zoning and are waiting on full council approval. One more will be introduced in council on Tuesday for a total of seven waivers in about four years.

In that same time period, only one request was denied.

“Everybody has a right to know what’s going on in and out of their community,” said Lydia Bell, a neighbor who fought hard against a liquor store in Brentwood.

However, other neighbors are instead in favor of development. “They can put things where they want if people aren’t fighting it. It’s not like the kids are going in the store to buy liquor,” Deborah Young, another neighbor said.

LUZ already approved the waiver in San Marco.

