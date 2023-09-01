Councilmember Pittman walks back defense of governor during vigil for victims of mass shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville City Councilmember Ju’Coby Pittman (D-District 10) is responding to criticism she faced after telling a crowd gathered at a vigil for the three killed in last weekend’s racist shooting to listen to the Governor.

“It ain’t about parties today, because a bullet don’t know a party,” said Pittman at Sunday’s vigil after those in attendance booed Governor Ron DeSantis as he took the podium.

The comments were met with a mixed reaction, drawing criticism from some who felt Pittman gave DeSantis a pass.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Just four days later, Pittman released a statement saying she wished the Governor hadn’t spoken at the vigil, due to the disruption it caused and vowed to fight against his ideology.

“Let me be clear. The perpetrator alone isn’t responsible for this tragedy. It is also the armchair generals; extreme right-wing politicians who created policies for racists and gun-toting supremacists to thrive,” wrote Pittman. “Let there be no misunderstanding, I do not support any policies that diminish our race and who we are as a people. Nor do I support the Governor’s ideology of building political dynasties at our expense that hurts our black and brown communities. I’m creating legislation that will combat the effects of these policies in our community.”

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) applauded Pittman’s updated stance.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“I welcome more elected officials and leaders across our state in pushing back against the Governor and his hateful and divisive rhetoric and policies,” said Nixon.

But State Representative Dean Black (R-Yulee), who was also present at the vigil, argued political finger-pointing has no place after a tragedy like the one witnessed this weekend.

“The only person that is responsible for the tragedy that happened in Jacksonville was the despicable, racist shooter himself and we should all be able to agree that is horrific and that we all oppose it regardless of party affiliation,” said Black.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder opined the blowback and reversal speak to the difficult position politicians oftentimes find themselves in when they extend an olive branch to the other side.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“At the, you know, the national level you think about Chris Christie who is running for President. He really got blasted after the superstorm Sandy when he reached out to President Obama for the famous hug. It’s 11 years later and he’s still getting grief about that,” said Binder.

We did reach out to Councilmember Pittman and the Governor’s Office for this story.

The council member was unavailable for comment.

We didn’t hear back from the Governor’s Office.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.