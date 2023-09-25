Country singer Cody Johnson bringing ‘The Leather Tour’ to Jacksonville in February

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Platinum recording artist and CMA Male Vocalist of the Year nominee Cody Johnson is bringing his electrifying style to Jacksonville.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

In anticipation of his soon-to-be-released album Leather, Johnson announced that his “The Leather Tour” will launch on Jan. 19, 2024.

One of those stops during the tour is set to arrive at VyStar Memorial Arena in Jacksonville on Sat., Feb. 17, 2024. Special guests will include Justin Moore and Dillon Carmichael.

Cody’s new album Leather is the follow-up to his 2019 Ain’t Nothin’ To It studio album and 2021′s Human The Double Album.

READ: Taylor Swift accepts Travis Kelce’s invitation, attends Chiefs’ 41-10 win against Bears

MusicRow predicted Cody, “just might be the future of real country music.” His four celebrated albums, his highly successful award-winning feature-length documentary “Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story,” his double platinum-selling, Grammy-winning single, “Til You Can’t”, and 17 career RIAA certifications have solidified the country singer as a heavy hitter in the genre.

Johnson said he’s been inspired by the traditional days of county music which include George Strait, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams and Loretta Lynn.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Tickets go on sale Fri., Oct. 6 at Ticketmaster.com and the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.