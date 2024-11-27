County-by-County | Christmas parades around Northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s no shortage of Christmas parades here. The days following Thanksgiving are filled with streets through out Northeast Florida lined with lights, well wishers, music and holiday cheer. Most notable - Santa sightings.
Here’s a county-by-county list of places, days, and times detailing where you and your family can take in a Christmas parade - or several.
Baker County
What: Christmas Festival Lighted Parade
When: 5 p.m., Dec.
Where: Through the streets of downtown Macclenny - ending at City Hall
Bradford County
What: Starke Christmas Parade
When: 6 p.m., Dec. 14
Where: Call Street, Starke
What: Merry Melrose Christmas Parade
When: 2 p.m., Dec. 21
Where: FL-26, Melrose
Clay County
What: Green Cove Springs Parade
When: 6 p.m., Dec. 7
Where: Downtown Green Cove Springs
What: Middleburg Christmas Parade
When: 2 p.m., Dec. 14
Where: Along County Road 215, next to the Middleburg Gun Range
What: Oakleaf Christmas Parade
When: 4 p.m., Dec. 14
Where: Oakleaf Plantation Pkwy and Plantation Oaks Blvd
What: Keystone Heights Christmas Parade
When: 6 p.m., Dec. 14
Where: Keystone Heights Historic Pavilion
What: Whitey’s Fish Camp Lighted Boat Parade
When: 6:30 p.m., Dec. 14
Where: 2032 County Road 220, Orange Park
What: Orange Park Firetruck Parade
When: 6 p.m., Dec. 20
Where: Orange Park Town Hall Park
Columbia County
What: Rotory Club of Lake City Christmas Parade
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Starting at Memorial Stadium, turning onto Marion, and ending S of the DOT Building on Marion.
Duval County
What: Springfield Holiday Tree Lighting & Lantern Parade
When: 5 p.m., Nov. 29
Where: Sesquicentennial Park, 1527 N. Main St.
What: Jacksonville Light Boat Parade
When: 6:30 p.m., Nov. 30
Where: Along the north and south banks of the St. Johns River
Flagler County
What: Holiday at the Beach Parade
When: 1 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Beginning at North 6th Street and ending at South 6th Street
What: Starlight Parade
When: 6 p.m., Dec. 14
Where: Central Park in Town Center, Palm Coast
Nassau County
What: City of Fernandina Beach Lighted Christmas Parade
When: 5 p.m., Dec. 7
Where: Parade route starts at Central Park
What: Yulee Christmas Parade and Festival
When: 10 a.m., Dec. 14
Where: 86142 Goodbread Road Yulee
What: Hilliard Santa Parade
When: 9 a.m., Dec. 14
Where: 3794 Pecan St, Hilliard
What: Amelia Island Dickens Illuminated Procession
When: 5 p.m., Dec.12
Where: 102 Centre St., Fernandina Beach
Putnam County
What: Palatka Christmas Parade
When: 7 p.m., Nov. 29
Where: St. John Avenue
St. Johns County
What: St. Augustine Christmas Parade
When: 9 a.m., Dec. 7
Where: 27 Ocean Avenue
What: St. Augustine Regatta of Lights
Where: 6 p.m., Dec. 14
Where: Along St. Augustine’s bayfront between the Bridge of Lions and the Castillo de San Marcos
What: Hastings Holiday Market Christmas Parade
When: 10 a.m., Dec. 14
Where: 418 N. Main St.
Union County
What: City of Lake Butler Christmas Parade
When: 6 p.m., Dec. 14
