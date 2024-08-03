County-by-county closings, cancellations, resources for Southeast Georgia due to Tropical Storm Debby

Tropical Depression Four has turned into Tropical Storm Debby according to Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team.

Florida is the “fork in the road” determining the storm’s path and speed. The storm may impact Northeast Florida on Sunday evening.

Glynn County:

Glynn County Emergency Management is closely watching the storm.

Sandbag locations:

Sandbag locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.



Public Works Yard Entrance -- 204 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick



1,000 sandbags will be available. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.



Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.



Assistance will be provided for the elderly and disabled.



You must bring a valid ID with a Brunswick city address to get bags.

Charlton County:

The Charlton County Sheriff’s Office is monitoring the storm. If you know someone who might have a propensity ofr a medical emergency, Sheriff Robert Phillips recommends calling 911 to get assistance beforehand.

Ware County:

The Ware County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the situation.

Pierce County:

Pierce County Emergency Management Agency is monitoring the storm and asking the community to stay prepared.

Brantley County:

Brantley County is closely monitoring the situation and asking people to stay vigilant.

Camden County:

Camden County is closely monitoring the storm.

Action News Jax will update these lists as more information is provided by each county.

