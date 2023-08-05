Crash with injuries on I-95 South near Airport Rd. blocks right lane, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has sent out a traffic alert about a crash on I-95 Southbound, by Airport Road.

According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, there are injuries, and the rightmost lanes is currently blocked. Please take another route at this time.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information and the level of injuries sustained.

This is an active scene and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Updated: Traffic congestion in Duval County on I-95 South, at Airport Rd/Duval Rd. Last updated at 06:16 PM. https://t.co/jWtx70QXao — FL511 Northeast (@fl511_northeast) August 5, 2023

