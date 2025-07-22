UPDATE: The lanes have been cleared on I-95 after crash near Baymeadows

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 9:50 a.m.: The left lane is back open and the traffic is no longer delayed.

Original story:

A crash on I-95 North is causing significant delays Tuesday morning between Baymeadows Road and Bowden Road.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<the

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is blocking the left lane and left shoulder. Both FHP and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.