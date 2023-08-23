Crash on Cesery Boulevard leaves multiple drivers injured, toddler in critical condition

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit responded to a traffic crash resulting in life-threatening injuries that happened at 8 a.m. this morning.

Two vehicles were heading northbound in the 2600 block of Cesery Boulevard.

Another vehicle was southbound on Cesery Boulevard when it drifted into oncoming traffic resulting in a head-on traffic crash.

The vehicles spun in opposite directions and struck the third vehicle that was northbound.

All occupants were transported to local hospitals.

Both drivers of the head-on traffic crash are in critical but stable condition.

There was a toddler in the northbound vehicle that is at the hospital in a life-threatening condition.

The 2600 block of Cesery Blvd was temporarily closed but is now open.

