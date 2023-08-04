Crash in Columbia ends fatally after head-on collision

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old and a 66-year-old died after a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

At 11:20 a.m. Friday morning, a sedan was traveling west on County Road 240 towards the intersection at US Highway 441. A pickup truck with a trailer was traveling north on the highway, also approaching the intersection.

Reports state that the sedan failed to yield, which caused the front of the pickup to strike the left side of the sedan diagonally.

The driver of the pickup did sustain minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the sedan were both pronounced deceased on the scene.

Families have been notified. This investigation remains ongoing at this time.

