Early morning Baymeadows crash ends fatally after motorcycle rear ends garbage truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide unit responded to the scene of a fatal crash this morning, October 7 at approximately 3:45 a.m.

JSO stated that a garbage truck and a motorcycle were driving eastbound on Baymeadows Road, when the motorcyclist rear-ended the garbage truck at a high rate of speed in the 10900 block of Baymeadows Road.

As a result of the crash, the motorcycle caught fire and the rider was deceased at the scene.

No one else was injured and no one else was involved. The driver of the garbage truck remained at the scene and called the police.

At this time, the victim has not been identified yet.

Traffic Homicide detectives, Evidence Technicians, and staff from the Medical Examiner’s Office are on-scene investigating the incident.

This marks the 146th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

Baymeadows Road remain closed from Point Meadows Way to Point Meadows Drive.

JSO is asking drivers to please seek an alternate route for a detour

