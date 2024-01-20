Crash on San Jose ends deadly

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are at the scene of a fatal vehicle crash on San Jose Boulevard.

There were reports of a person who had been trapped in the car at the time of the crash. JFRD reported that two people were transported from the scene, one with non-life threatening injuries and one in critical condition.

JSO is now reporting this to be a fatal crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

