Creed announces Summer of ‘99 Tour, coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — After many years of planning a reunion, Creed has announced that with their Summer of ‘99 cruise, Creed will also rock a 40-city North American tour, which will mark their first time hitting the road together in over a decade.

The 2024 Summer of ‘99 Tour kicks off on July 17, 2024, and will run through September 28.

While 3 Doors Down will be direct support on the majority of the tour, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic and Big Wreck will join Creed on select dates, and Finger Eleven will open all dates on the reunion run.

