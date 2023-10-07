‘Crush the Crisis:’ 5th opioid takeback day with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — HCA Florida Memorial Hospital will be hosting its 5th “Crush the Crisis” national opioid take back day on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

National opioid take back day helps raise awareness about the dangers of opioid misuse and the importance of safe and proper disposal of unused or expired medications,

The event coincides with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and invites the community to safely dispose of unused or expired medication.

Law enforcement officers from the Jacksonville Sherriff’s Office will be collecting tablets, capsules and patches of Hydrocodone (Norco, Lortab, Vicodin), Oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), Tramadol (Ultram), Codeine, Fentanyl (Duragesic), Morphine, Hydromorphone (Dilaudid) and Oxymorphone (Opana).

Ointments, lotions, drops, liquid medication in leak-proof containers, vape cartridges without batteries and pet medication will also be accepted.

Any medications will be accepted; however, needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will not be accepted.

The drive through and Drop off unused or expired medications to Crush the Crisis will be at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building Entrance (3627 University Blvd South).

