Cub Scouts visit St. Johns County Fire Rescue

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — St. John’s County Fire Station 18 hosted a visit from Cub Scout-Bear Den-1.

The young scouts were thrilled to explore the fire station and learn about fire safety. The scouts closely examined the fire trucks and were amazed by the various tools that firefighters use to protect the community.

“The visit was such an awesome experience for the scouts!” Exclaimed St. Johns County Fire Rescue in a Facebook post.

The Cubs got to hang out with the firefighters and learn about their amazing work every day.

Cub Scout visit fire rescue

