Cumberland Island National Seashore seeks public input on proposed land exchanges

ST. MARYS, Ga. — The Cumberland Island National Seashore, part of the national park system, seeks public feedback on four proposed land exchanges during a 30-day civic engagement period, open from September 5th, 2024, to October 6th.

The park aims to relocate private interests within the legislative boundary to areas with less visitor impact. The affected areas include state-owned, privately-owned, and federally-owned properties.

A virtual public meeting will occur on Thursday, September 19th, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend and share their thoughts. To join the meeting, visit this link HERE.

For telephone access (listen-only mode): call (309) 205-3325, using Webinar ID: 759293#.

More details and updates can be found on the project’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) page HERE.

Public comments are welcome and can be submitted online through the PEPC website or mailed to Cumberland Island National Seashore, 101 Wheeler Street, Saint Marys, Georgia 31558, postmarked by October 6th.

