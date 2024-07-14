Cummer Museum to host ‘Fabric of the Nation: American Quilt Stories’ July 17th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You’re invited to an exclusive preview of this year’s Summer at the Cummer and a media tour of the Cummer Museum of Art & Garden’s new exhibition, “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories,” on Wednesday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m.

Guests will enjoy a private mini-concert featuring an artist performing at the sixth annual Summer at the Cummer community arts series. Additionally, Director of Education Kim Kuta Dring will lead a private tour of “Fabric of a Nation: American Quilt Stories,” an exhibition showcasing 44 remarkable textiles and other works of art created by diverse makers from the 17th century to the present day.

The exhibition highlights America’s collective history through quilts made by male and female artists, urban and rural creators, immigrants, and members of Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian, and LGBTQ+ communities. Organized by the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, this exhibition celebrates the rich tapestry of American culture.

This dynamic experience will also offer interview opportunities with museum representatives and the performing artist.

