Cummer Museum shares July events lineup

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens is offering several events and promotions this July.

Admission will be free for all guests on Saturday, July 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Active duty military families receive free admission all month through the Blue Star Museum program.

A summer concert featuring The Band Be Easy is set for July 12.

On July 26, the museum will mark National Cowboy Day with themed activities and access to the “Knowing the West” exhibit.

More information and the full schedule are available at CummerMuseum.org.

