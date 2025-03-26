Curfews in place in some SE Georgia counties to keep drivers off icy roads

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A curfew remains in place in two Southeast Georgia counties because roads are too dangerous for drivers. Following a rare winter storm Wednesday, icy roads are presenting hazards for motorists prompting officials in Glynn and Brantley counties to impose the curfew Wednesday at 6 p.m. The curfews are expected to be lifted at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Brantley and Glynn officials say they’re working to make sure roads are safe for drivers before the curfew ends. Schools in both of those counties remained closed Thursday due to icy roads and power outages.

