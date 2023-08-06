Dark side of the Mule tour comes to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre announces Gov’t Mule is bringing their Dark Side of the Mule Tour to St. Augustine on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Tickets went on sale Friday, August 4, and can still be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and at the venue’s Box Office.

Gov’t Mule will be on the road this summer on their Dark Side of the Mule Tour across the U.S.

The 18-date amphitheater outing features a full Gov’t Mule set leading into the band’s extremely rare Pink Floyd tribute Dark Side of the Mule. This will mark the final time Mule will perform the acclaimed set, which first debuted in 2008 and has only been performed live 10 times in total.

Click here for more event details.

