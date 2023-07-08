Daytona Beach man convicted of human trafficking, dozen other charges

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — After a three-day trial that concluded late last night, defendant Derick Jones was found guilty by a Volusia County Jury on 11 felony charges, including human trafficking, deriving support from proceeds of prostitution, armed trafficking in fentanyl, aggravated battery, attempt to tamper with a witness, and possession of a firearm by a convicted in-state felon. In addition, Jones was convicted of two misdemeanors.

The trial stemmed from an investigation initiated by the Daytona Beach Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit in December 2022.

During the operation, authorities identified three victims who came forward, alleging that Jones had confined them within their rooms and subjected them to physical abuse if they did not engage in prostitution. One victim was left permanently blinded due to the severity of the beatings she endured.

Detectives acted and executed a search warrant at a hotel room on South Ridgewood Avenue, where Jones was known to stay. The search yielded compelling evidence linking the defendant to human trafficking and prostitution, as well as the discovery of illegal drugs.

“Humanity has a dark and evil streak - human trafficking. It is incomprehensible that people are capable of such violence and cruelty,” expressed State Attorney R.J. Larizza in response to the case’s outcome.

The Daytona Beach Police Department undertook a detailed investigation, which ultimately led to the successful prosecution of the defendant. Assistant State Attorneys Sarah Thomas and Sandy Desroisiers skillfully presented the case on behalf of the State, highlighting the grave nature of the charges and the harm inflicted upon the victims.

The Honorable Raul Zambrano presided over the trial and is scheduled to pronounce the sentence on Thursday, July 13th.

Jones now faces the possibility of life imprisonment for his multiple crimes.

