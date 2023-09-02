DCF investigating death of two 4-year-olds; 25 reported child fatalities in Duval this year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned the Department of Children and Families is investigating the death of twin 4-year-olds from Southside Estates.

The children were found unresponsive in a footlocker inside their home, last Saturday. They were pronounced dead a short time later.

Neighbors in that community were completely shocked. They say the 4-year-old twins, a boy and a girl, their siblings, and their parents were the perfect family.

Now, neighbors are paying their respects.

“I did put a sympathy card in their mailbox today,” said one of the neighbors, Kat.

A family of six is now, tragically, a family of four. Last Saturday, JSO received a call around noon about two unresponsive kids on Cromwell Road. JSO says adults and children were inside the home when it happened.

Adam Blinn, a lieutenant with the JOS homicide unit stated, “They were in their room playing and at one point an adult went to check on them.”

A report from the Department of Children and Family reveals the twins were found unresponsive while playing with each other inside a room at the home. They were found lifeless in a footlocker being used as a toybox. As of today, there have been 25 reported child fatalities in Duval County, with children 3 and under, representing 76 percent of fatalities.

Kat says that this was a terrible accident. “They’re all good kids, very mannerable and respectful. they’re always clean and well fed. I’ve never seen anything negative about that family.”

JSO says they interviewed everyone inside the home. The narcotics unit was not called and there was no trauma found on the twins’ bodies.

“It’s no type of neglect or abuse,” Kat said. “Those children are well taken care of and very much loved.”

CPSC has published a report warning consumers and parents about the dangers of toy chests.

DCF also confirmed they are investigating this tragedy and there are no pending charges at this time.

