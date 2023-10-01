DCPS board member finalist for Green-Garner Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Duval County School’s board member Warren Jones is a finalist for the 2023 Green-Garner Award.

This is a highly esteemed award that recognizes outstanding contributions to urban education across our nation.

Sponsored by the Council of the Great City Schools and Scholastic, the Green-Garner Award honors the impactful legacies of Richard R. Green and Edward Garner.

The winner will be announced on October 26th at the Council’s 67th Annual Fall Conference and will be granted the honor of awarding a $10,000 college scholarship to a student within their district.

“Please join us in celebrating this monumental achievement and extending our best wishes to Board Member Jones,” said DCPS in a Facebook post.

