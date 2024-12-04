DCPS Elementary School Showcase happening on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is hosting its Elementary School Showcase on Saturday.

It’s to help you find the best school for your kindergarten or elementary-aged child.

You’ll be able to meet school leaders and tour district schools.

Tours are happening at 9 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

