DCPS holding its final school choice sessions of January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is holding its final school choice information sessions of the month.

DCPS said that these sessions are meant to offer insights into the application and lottery process. It will be held virtually on Microsoft Teams.

The first session will take place at noon. Interested parties can register HERE.

The second session will take place at 6 p.m. Interested parties can register HERE.

Take this opportunity to learn about your child’s educational choices and the steps to apply.

