DCPS is bringing back a build your own meal in all high schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students are now able to build their own sandwich, wrap, or salad for their school lunch.

Students can create their meals on duvalschool.nutrislice.com .

There is a made-to-order option where it makes orders a bit easier for students.

This option is only valid for high school students.

On that same website, you can see what the school is offering for lunch all week.

