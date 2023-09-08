DCPS rescheduled the community forums event for the next superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public School posted on their Facebook that they are postponing the community forums.

The new dates are now set for Sept. 12.

One of the forums will be at Fletcher High School online and in person at 11 a.m.

The other forum will be at Sandalwood High School at 6 p.m.

For an ongoing, detailed overview of our superintendent search process, timeline, and more, please bookmark duvalschools.org/search.

