Deadline for voter registration in Nassau County on Monday

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The voter registration and party change deadline for the August primary election in Nassau County is Monday.

if you register to vote or update your party affiliation after the deadline, it won’t become active until after the primary election.

You can check your voter status here. You can visit the Nassau County Supervisor of Elections Office to register of update your affiliation.

The office wants to remind you of other important dates for the election:

Deadline to requested vote-by-mail ballot: Aug. 8

Early voting: Aug 7 - 17, 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Election Day: Aug. 20, 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

