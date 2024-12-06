Deepak Chopra will join Florida Forum series of speakers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital will host a famous new-age guru in 2025.

Deepak Chopra will speak at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts at 7 p.m. on January 15 as part of the Florida Forum series.

The program will be moderated by Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

Chopra is a pioneer in “integrative” medicine.

Also speaking as part of the Florida Forum series will be Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the UK/journalist/author, and Carl Hiaasen, novelist/journalist/Floridian.

For more information on tickets and sponsorships, click here.

