Department of Health issues blue-green algae alert for St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County (DOH-Duval) has issued a health alert for harmful blue-green algae toxins in the St. Johns River.

The toxins were found in water samples taken on Aug. 13 around the St. Johns River near Mandarin Point.

Blue-green algae blooms occur when there’s a rapid growth of algae. This can appear as scum, foam, or paint on the surface of the water. The algae tends to discolor the water and can have an unpleasant odor.

The Department of Health said sunny days, warm water temperatures, still water conditions, and excess nutrients are all factors that contribute to algae blooms.

Residents and visitors should not drink, swim, wade, or come into contact with water where there is a visible bloom.

If you do encounter the algae, wash your skin and clothes immediately.

According to health officials, fishermen can still eat fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes experiencing blooms. You are asked to rinse the fish, throw out the guts, and cook the fish thoroughly. However, you shouldn’t eat shellfish caught in the blooms.

If you have health questions or concerns about blue-green algae, please call DOH-Duval at 904-253-1280.

