Deputies arrest woman accused of stealing SUV in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was arrested in St. Johns County after deputies say she stole a vehicle and then resisted arrest.

The incident happened Tuesday morning, September 23, at an apartment complex in St. Johns.

The victim told deputies she left her SUV running while checking the mail, and the woman drove off in it.

Deputies say she returned a short time later, got out of the SUV, and walked away.

A witness pointed her out to deputies as she walked near the complex in a red dress.

When deputies ordered her to put her hands behind her back, they say she refused and pulled away. She was taken to the ground and handcuffed after a struggle.

The woman, identified as 24-year-old Chelsea Wenzel, faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer without violence.

She was booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

