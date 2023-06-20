DeSantis campaigns in California as spat with Golden State Governor continues to fester

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The governors of the Sunshine State and the Golden State are continuing to duke it out on the national stage, but that didn’t stop Governor Ron DeSantis from making stops in California Monday and Tuesday.

“Needles and feces outside,” read a newscaster in a new ad posted on the DeSantis War Room Twitter account Monday.

The debate is already settled.



California’s liberal governance is a disaster. @RonDeSantis’ conservative policies have Florida thriving, and would do so for the nation. pic.twitter.com/c4a8P5g5UQ — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 19, 2023

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The clip was one among a string of newsreels highlighting crime, drug use, and population loss in California included in the new ad, which was released ahead of Governor Ron DeSantis’ trip to the Golden State.

It’s the latest in a nearly year-long feud between Florida and California’s top elected officials.

The spat between DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom first grabbed national headlines last July, when Newsom ran an ad in the Sunshine State around the 4th of July.

“Freedom is under attack in your state,” narrated Newsom in the ad, which criticized new Florida laws on abortion, school curriculum and voting.

Fast-forward to the start of this month and the fight hit a new flashpoint when DeSantis sent a planeload of migrants to California’s State Capitol Sacramento.

It spurred Newsom to call DeSantis a ‘small pathetic man’ and suggest kidnapping charges could be in order.

A few days later during an interview on Hannity, Newsom even agreed to debate DeSantis.

“I’d look forward to that. We could talk about his zest for demonization. We could talk about his assault on free enterprise,” said Newsom.

That prompted DeSantis to challenge Newsom to join the race for the Presidency.

“Stop pussyfooting around. Are you gonna throw your hat in the ring and challenge Joe?” said DeSantis during a press conference last week.

UNF Political science professor Dr. Michael Binder argued the two apparent enemies have a reason to keep their feud going.

“It keeps them both in the news,” said Binder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

And while some political observers have speculated the dispute could be a preview of a DeSantis-Newsom Presidential showdown, Binder said he doubts Newsom will jump in to the 2024 race.

He also argued 2028 could be too late for DeSantis.

“You need to have all your chips in for 24. Once you run, there’s no guarantee that you’re gonna get a second chance and, you know, take the opportunities when they come,” said Binder.

Polls currently show DeSantis down 30 points to former President Donald Trump in the Republican Presidential Primary.

But Binder noted there’s still a long way to go before the nominee will be decided.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.