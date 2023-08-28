DeSantis’ Jacksonville visit after racially motivated shooting causes mixed reactions from leaders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis’ visit to Jacksonville to participate in a vigil held for the three victims killed in this weekend’s racially motivated mass shooting generated mixed reactions from members of the community and political leaders. Action News Jax Jake Stofan reports a chorus of boos greeted the Governor as he took the podium.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

DeSantis was greeted by boos and criticisms of his policies when he took the podium at Sunday’s vigil.

“We are not gonna let people be targeted based on their race. We are gonna stand up and we are gonna do what we need to do to make sure that evil does not triumph in the State of Florida,” said DeSantis.

On Monday, Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan told Action News Jax she was happy the Governor made the visit.

“A lot of grief over the fact that this happens over and over again, and I think that it’s instructive for him to be here to see that firsthand,” said Deegan.

Republican State Representative Kiyan Michael, who represents the beaches but grew up near New Town, argued DeSantis’ decision to step into the situation is a testament to his leadership.

“At the end of it all, regardless of what someone thinks or whether they like him or not like him, it takes a lot of guts. It takes someone that has a lot of boldness, but it also and mostly takes compassion,” said Michael.

READ: Racially motivated mass shooting renews push for Jacksonville Chief of Diversity and Inclusion

UNF Political Science Professor Dr. Michael Binder noted while the boos certainly generated headlines, in terms of campaign strategy, not showing up could have been worse.

“And I could certainly see his campaign spinning that to almost be a badge of honor. Listen, I show up in the tough places and I handled the boos,” said Binder.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville), who represents New Town, told us she hopes the visit was more than a political stunt.

“There was a four-year-old. She lost her dad. She lost her dad and I hope that the image of her stays with him for the rest of his life. Because again, a lot of the hateful rhetoric that led to this has come out of his mouth,” said Nixon.

On Monday morning, Governor DeSantis announced $1 million for additional security at Edward Waters University, the historically Black university where the gunman initially went to before opening fire in the nearby Dollar General.

Additionally, Volunteer Florida contributed $100,000 to the fund for victims’ families.

You can donate here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.