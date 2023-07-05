DeSantis’ personal bank tops $1 million thanks to book deal, here’s how it compares to others

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis is officially a millionaire.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

That’s according to his latest financial disclosure filed with the Florida Commission on Ethics.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the new financial disclosure, DeSantis raked in $1.25 million from his Florida Blueprint book deal.

“Nobody’s offering me one point two five to write a book. So, I think it’s pretty good from that regard,” said UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder.

Binder said while the $1.25 million payday may seem large, compared to other deals struck with past and present politicians, it’s arguably middle of the road.

Read: ‘Screaming bigotry into a megaphone:’ DeSantis campaign video sparks outrage among LGBTQ+ community

“Pence for example got estimated between three and four million for a two-book deal. Amy Coney Barrett got $2 million for a book deal. Heck, the Obamas after they were in office, $65 million are some of the estimates,” said Binder.

DeSantis entered office with a net worth of just under $300,000.

It’s didn’t change much over the years, until the book deal brought him up to his current $1,175,000.

That’s a net worth similar to previous Governors, with the exception of former Governor Rick Scott, whose net worth fluctuated between $83 million and $232 million during his time in office.

Like DeSantis, former Governors Charlie Crist and Jeb Bush both hovered around the million-dollar mark during their tenures.

And while DeSantis may not be as cash rich as some other politicians with similar national profiles, Binder notes his campaign accounts tell a different story.

Read: Why is the DeSantis campaign struggling?

DeSantis’ Presidential war chest is estimated at over $100 million.

“It’s expensive to fly back and forth between New Hampshire and Iowa and then down to South Carolina and all that stuff costs resources and they’re doing what they can to spend some of that money,” said Binder.

DeSantis’ financial disclosure also revealed the Governor still has outstanding student loan debt.

His first year in office he owed $33,500 in student debt.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

At the end of 2022, he still owed about $18,600.