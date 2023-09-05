DeSantis and Sen. Scott handle President’s visit in stark contrast, as rumors swirl of GOP battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and US Senator Rick Scott handled President Joe Biden’s visit to the Big Bend region in starkly different ways this weekend.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Scott met with the President in Live Oak, while DeSantis skipped the meeting and toured a different area entirely.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

UNF political science professor Sean Freeder argues for the two Republicans, one running for reelection and the other in the midst of a Presidential Primary, meeting with the sitting President carries different levels of political risk.

“Scott doesn’t have any pressure on him right now. He’s you know, as of the moment going to run unopposed. He’s probably going to win just by demographic numbers alone so he can do the kind of like statesman thing and meet with Biden,” Freeder said.

But a rumor circulated by former President Donald Trump suggests Scott may not run unopposed.

“Rumors are strong in political circles that Ron DeSanctimonious, whose Presidential run is a shambles, and whose poll numbers have absolutely crashed, putting him 3rd and 4th in some states, will be dropping out of the Presidential race in order to run, in Florida, against Rick Scott for Senate,” Trump said in his post on Truth Social.

READ: Major insurers factoring in climate change, but industry insiders say expect little impact in FL.

“I mean if you’re him and you’re watching those declining poll numbers, maybe you’re saying to yourself I need to strike while the iron is hot,” Freeder said.

DeSantis’ Press Secretary responded in a social media post calling the rumors “fake news”.

“Instead of pushing fake news from New Jersey, the Trump campaign should be focused on getting their candidate on the campaign trail in Iowa and on the debate stage before it’s too late,” DeSantis’ Press Secretary Bryan Griffin said.

Freeder argued while a Senate seat would keep DeSantis in office up until the 2028 Presidential Election, the risk of challenging Scott is likely not worth the potential reward.

READ: St. Johns County leaders taking action on roadway project, widening County Road 210

“You’ve got some options outside of elected office if you’re DeSantis and personally I think that any of those would be better than trying to force a fight with Rick Scott too early, potentially get real bloodied from that, and then you’ve made some enemies in the State of Florida, which for DeSantis is the last place you want to make those enemies,” Freeder said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Another risk posed by a Senate run: Unlike the resign-to-run carveout granted to those running for the Presidency, win or lose, a run for Senate would guarantee DeSantis’ final term as Governor would be cut short.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.