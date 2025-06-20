DeSantis sponsors rescue flights evacuating Jewish Americans in Israel amidst Iranian conflict

TAMPA, Fla. — With violence escalating in Israel with Iran, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dispatched four planes with a mission to evacuate 1,500 Americans.

DeSantis addressed the media Friday morning in Tampa as the first flight with evacuees came into the airport there.

Israeli airspace has been closed since the bombings from Iran began.

DeSantis was at the Tampa Airport early Friday to welcome the flight that was carrying Jewish Americans who were on a Birthright trip to Israel.

The group of nearly 1,500 Jewish Americans had to flee Israel due to increased fighting, making their way to Cyprus by cruise ship before returning to the United States.

DeSantis chartered flights to ensure the safe return of the group to the U.S. after their unexpected detour to Cyprus. The Birthright trip participants were initially in Israel when the conflict with Iran escalated, prompting the need for an urgent evacuation.

