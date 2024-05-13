Detour of Arlington Expressway North Service Road at Alderman Place planned to start May 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A temporary detour of the Arlington Expressway North Service Road at Alderman Place is scheduled to begin Sunday, May 12, as part of an ongoing resurfacing project stretching from Mathews Bridge to Southside Boulevard.

The closure, slated to last until Saturday, May 18, is necessary for crews to undertake reconstruction work following the installation of new drainage facilities.

During this period, motorists will need to follow alternate routes:

North Service Road Westbound Detour:

Drivers will be rerouted via eastbound Arlington Expressway, northbound Bert Road, eastbound Lone Star Road, and southbound Townsend Boulevard to access the North Service Road.

North Service Road Eastbound Detour:

Drivers will be directed to detour via westbound Arlington Road north, northbound Townsend Road, and westbound on Lone Star Road/Lillian Road to reach the North Service Road.

It’s important to note that the Arlington Expressway itself will remain open to traffic in both directions throughout the detour period.

Superior Construction is expected to complete the $26 million project in the summer of 2024, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

