Detour planned as improvements to U.S. 301 interchange continues

Jacksonville, Fla. — Drivers on the Westside of Jacksonville can expect to take a new route to get from I-10 to U.S. 301.

The westbound lanes of I-10 from State Road 23 to U.S. 301 are scheduled to close Sunday, June 11 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

It’s part of the I-10 and U.S. 301 interchange improvement project.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the overnight closures are needed to perform a traffic shift for the westbound lanes of I-10 to the southbound U.S. 301 ramp.

I-10 westbound traffic will detour using State Road 23/First Coast Expressway, U.S. 90 westbound and southbound State Road 201 (U.S. 301 Baldwin Bypass).

