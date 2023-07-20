Detours in Duval; FDOT construction in a number of locations next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is telling drivers to slow down and prepare for detours as more construction activity around Duval is planned to begin next week.

Interstate 95 south and Interstate 10 east detours planned

FDOT says that as part of bridge construction activities in the I-10/I-95 Operational Improvements project, I-95 south and I-10 east will detour beginning on Mon., Jul. 24 through Fri., Jul 28 from 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Drivers on I-95 south approaching the Fuller Warren Bridge will be detoured to the Forest Street exit, left on Forest Street, left on Riverside Avenue and will take the Acosta Bridge to rejoin I-95 southbound.

I-95 south detour Planned detour to rejoin I-95 southbound. (FDOT)

Drivers on I-10 east who plan to access I-95 south will be detoured north to the Union Street exit and right on Jefferson Street to connect with the Acosta Bridge. Drivers will rejoin I-95 southbound.

I-10 detour Map showing I-10 east detour. (FDOT)

I-10 Widening Project

Detours are scheduled at several interchanges as part of FDOT’s I-10 from I-295 to I-95 widening project beginning Sun., Jul. 23 through Thur., Jul. 27.

I-10 west exit to U.S. 17 (Roosevelt Boulevard) closed: Sunday, Jul. 23 through Thur., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard.

Sunday, Jul. 23 through Thur., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the McDuff Avenue exit and left on McDuff Avenue to connect with Roosevelt Boulevard. I-10 east exit to I-295 closed : Sun., Jul. 23 and Mon., Jul. 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will continue on I-10 east, take the Lane Avenue exit, turn right on Lane Avenue and turn right on Normandy Boulevard to connect with I-295.

: Sun., Jul. 23 and Mon., Jul. 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will continue on I-10 east, take the Lane Avenue exit, turn right on Lane Avenue and turn right on Normandy Boulevard to connect with I-295. Irene Street to I-10 West On-Ramp closed : Tues., Jul. 26 and Wed., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will take either Stockton Street or Irene Street to connect with Edison Avenue, turn right on Edison Avenue, turn right on Forest Street and take the ramp to I-10 west.

: Tues., Jul. 26 and Wed., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will take either Stockton Street or Irene Street to connect with Edison Avenue, turn right on Edison Avenue, turn right on Forest Street and take the ramp to I-10 west. I-10 west exit to Cassat Avenue closed: Tues., Jul. 25 through Thurs., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the Lane Avenue exit, right on Lane Avenue and right on Highway Avenue to connect with Cassat Avenue.

Tues., Jul. 25 through Thurs., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour to the Lane Avenue exit, right on Lane Avenue and right on Highway Avenue to connect with Cassat Avenue. Cassat Avenue to I-10 east on-ramp closed: Tues., Jul. 25 through Thur., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound drivers will detour right on Highway Avenue and right on Luna Street to connect with I-10. Southbound drivers will be detoured left on Lenox Avenue to Luna Street to connect with I-10.

Tues., Jul. 25 through Thur., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound drivers will detour right on Highway Avenue and right on Luna Street to connect with I-10. Southbound drivers will be detoured left on Lenox Avenue to Luna Street to connect with I-10. I-10 east exit to Lane Avenue closed: Thur., Jul. 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., drivers will detour on I-10 to the Cassat Avenue exit, left on Cassat Avenue to the I-10 west ramp to the Lane Avenue exit.

U.S. 90 railroad crossing construction in Baldwin

The U.S. 90 railroad crossing in Baldwin will be closed in the immediate area of the crossing and detoured starting Jul. 24. This closure is expected to last for 25 days.

Detours that will be in place include:

From the east side of the railroad crossing : Westbound U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) traffic will travel north on U.S. 301, turn left on the U.S. 301 Baldwin Bypass (State Road 201) and proceed to U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) on the west side of the rail crossing.

: Westbound U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) traffic will travel north on U.S. 301, turn left on the U.S. 301 Baldwin Bypass (State Road 201) and proceed to U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) on the west side of the rail crossing. From the west side of the railroad crossing: Eastbound U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) traffic will travel north on the U.S. 301 Baldwin Bypass (State Road 201), turn right on U.S. 301 and proceed to U.S. 90 (W. Beaver Street) on the east side of the rail crossing.

Baldwin traffic alert U.S. 90 railroad crossing construction in Baldwin starting Jul. 24. (FDOT)

FDOT says that the provided dates for completion are weather and unforeseen circumstances dependent.

Drivers should always be aware during these construction projects. Drive slowly, read the signs and watch for workers in the area.