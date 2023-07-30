Diana Green will be the next CEO for Children’s Literacy Initiative

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A nonprofit organization hired Diana Greene as their next Chief Executive Officer.

Children’s Literacy Initiative is an organization that helps children in grades pre-k through sixth in amplifying their learning skills.

Diana Greene was formally the superintendent of Duval County Public Schools.

For more information about her position, you can visit their website https://cli.org/dr-diana-l-greene-joins-childrens-literacy-initiative-as-new-ceo/.

