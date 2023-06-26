Direct flight to Phoenix will soon be offered from JAX

Jacksonville, Fla. — American Airlines will soon be offering a new, nonstop flight from Jacksonville to Phoenix.

The new flight will leave Phoenix at 5 p.m. and land in Jacksonville at 10:01 p.m.

The return flight will leave Jacksonville at 8 a.m. and arrive in Phoenix at 9:37 a.m.

“American Airlines is excited to launch new nonstop service between Jacksonville International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport this November,” Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning, said in a news release. “With service to eight destinations from JAX, American is delighted to offer customers expanded access to our global network as they begin to plan a winter getaway.”

“This nonstop flight will not only link us to our largest unserved market, but it will also offer excellent connecting opportunities for passengers,” Jacksonville Aviation Authority (JAA) CEO Mark VanLoh said. “American Airlines has given Northeast Florida travelers an opportunity to trade in humidity for the desert heat.”

The new service will begin on November 5.

📣 New Nonstop Route Announcement! Trade in the humidity for the desert heat and travel to @PHXSkyHarbor on @AmericanAir. Daily service begins November 5th. pic.twitter.com/8DuCzlDh7j — JAXairport (@JAXairport) June 26, 2023

