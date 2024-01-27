Dispose of hazardous materials and e-waste safely at City of Jacksonville mobile collection event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville said its Solid Waste Division will be hosting another Household Hazardous/E-Waste Mobile Collection Event this Sat., Jan. 27.

Residents will be able to safely dispose of pesticides, motor oil, gas, propane, drain cleaners, and car batteries at Oceanway Park on 12215 Sago Ave. from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Services will include hazardous waste, appliances, and large electronics disposal. Televisions, computer monitors, keyboards, printers, and scanners are some of the electronic waste that will be accepted.

There is no cost for disposing of most waste. Flammable liquids will cost $4.25 per gallon to dispose of.

For a full list of accepted items at these mobile collection events, click here to visit the Solid Waste Division.

There will be other planned mobile collection events coming to other Duval County areas. Click here for the full schedule.

