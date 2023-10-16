Disturbance in Atlantic could show tropical development en route to the Caribbean

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Hurricane season remains active with around one and a half months until it ends.

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said in “Talking the Tropics with Mike” that Invest 94-L, at a lower latitude and to the southeast of Sean is likely to develop further into “Tammy.”

Forecast models are slowly coming into better agreement with the eventual outcome. However, the GFS still turns the disturbance northward earlier (faster to deepen) vs. the European model which is slower to develop a stronger/deeper tropical cyclone thereby later turning north with the potential for impacts on the Northeast Caribbean approximately into the weekend.

The ultimate outcome should be tied to just how strong this wave becomes and when, but a wave to watch.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Sean has degenerated into a remnant low overnight and is no longer being tracked by the National Hurricane Center.

